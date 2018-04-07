PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Nepalese counterpart KP Oli to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours. The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties. “Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context.

“PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Modi had yesterday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister’s official residence here. Oli’s three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.