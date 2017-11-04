PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis separately to cement India’s bilateral ties with the two countries. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said prime minister Modi and president Sargsyan discussed ways to intensify cooperation. “They (Armenia) are a big importer of our pharma products. There were some discussions to assess on how to take it forward,” Kumar said in response to a question on the nature of talks. He said that there is also cooperation between India and Armenia in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. “We have set up an ICT center in Yerevan (the capital of Armenia) and some discussion took place on how this can be upgraded,” he said. “Reinvigorating age-old ties. PM @narendramodi meets President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, discusses ways to intensify cooperation,” Kumar tweeted earlier. With Latvia, talks were held to strengthen cooperation especially in the field of Information Technology. “Strengthening the bonds of friendship. PM @narendramodi met PM Maris Kucinskis of Latvia, discussed wide range of bilateral issues,” Kumar tweeted.

He quoted prime minister Modi as saying that India and Latvia have strong potential for cooperation in higher education, IT, food processing, fisheries and allied sectors. Kumar said there are around 1,000 Indian students studying in the European country. The visiting dignitaries also took part in the World Food India conference.