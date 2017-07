Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with senior government functionaries to review the country’s current foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.(Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with senior government functionaries to review the country’s current foreign direct investment (FDI) policy. Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, attended the meeting which was held at the Prime Minister’s residence. The meeting is understood to have discussed measures to further liberalise the policy, so as to attract more FDI in various sectors.