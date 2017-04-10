PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Australian counterpart Melcolm Turnbull, signs six agreements

PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

India and Australia signed as many as six agreements today during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Malcolm Turnbull. Speaking at the joint statement after the meeting, Narendra Modi said both countries have made significant progress in bilateral ties in recent years.

The prime minister also said that during the meeting, a number of rward-looking decisions were taken further strengthen ties betweeforwardh countries. “We are aware that in this globalised world challenges like terrorism and cyber security extend beyond boundaries of our regions” the prime minister said.

Emphasising on the need for stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the PM said, “challenges like terrorism and cyber-security require global strategy and solutions”. The prime minister also praised his counterpart saying that the leadership between both countries have touched new milestones under his leadership. “Your visit gives us the opportunity to shape new priorities in our strategic partnership,” the PM told Malcolm Turnbull during the join statement.

On his part, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that his government will continue provide better opportunities to Indian students. “We will continue to ensure that we provide outstanding opportunities for Indian students”, he said. Earlier in the day, both prime ministers hold delegation level talks during which six agreements were signed, including on cooperation in Terrorism and organized crime.

This is the first visit of Malcolm Turnbull in the country as the Australian prime minister. Earlier, both Narendra Modi and he had met on the sidelines of the G-20 in Antalya in 2015 and in Hangzhou in 2016.