PM Narendra Modi hits out at corruption in politics, tells opposition parties to throw out tainted leaders

In a veiled attack against opposition parties facing corruption charges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that certain people are trying to give political colour to corruption charges. Modi, tweeting on the issue of corruption, said that action against corrupt leaders is important as public life has to have a clean image in order to make it function well. He said that every political party should single out corrupt leaders and show the door to them. He added that due to certain leaders, the credibility of entire political fraternity is under question. PM Modi’s tweets can be seen as a veiled attack on opposition parties like Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, both of which are facing a crisis-like situation due to a number of charges being faced by their leaders. PM Modi’s comments come ahead of Monsoon Season and Central Government apprehends that Opposition parties may create a ruckus over the issue of raids at Lalu Yadav’s residence in cases of corruption and crackdown on TMC leaders over scams .

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that government is willing to have a fruitful monsoon session. “The government would want the monsoon session of Parliament to be fruitful and constructive. We will also ensure good coordination and communication with the opposition to help get legislative business passed during the session,” Naqvi said.

Here’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted

देश को लूटनेवालों के खिलाफ जब कानून अपना काम करता है तो सियासी साजिश की बात करके बचने का रास्ता खोजने वालों के विरुद्ध एकजुट होना होगा — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2017

सार्वजनिक जीवन में स्वच्छता के साथ ही भ्रष्ट नेताओं पर कार्रवाई आवश्यक है। हर दल ऐसे नेताओं को पहचानकर अपने दल की राजनीतिक यात्रा से अलग करे — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2017

कई दशकों से नेताओं की साख हमारे बीच के ही कुछ नेताओं के बर्ताव की वजह से कठघरे में है।हमें जनता को भरोसा दिलाना होगा कि हर नेता दागी नहीं है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2017

“If the opposition demands a discussion on some current issues, we will discuss the same in the business advisory committee and the chairman will decide the time and date of discussion,” he told PTI. Naqvi further said that if parties like Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Lalu Prasad-led RJD attack the government over the action of law enforcement agencies like the CBI and the ED against their leaders over alleged corruption, the treasury benches too would use the issue to underline their anti-corruption credentials. However, issue of corruption may also see a division of the opposition ranks as the Left and the JD(U) are unlikely to rush to defend the TMC and the RJD respectively on the matter of corruption.