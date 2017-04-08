PM Narendra Modi hints Pakistan a metaphor for terrorism; here’s how

Known for his diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took an ostensible, but pinching jibe at Pakistan.(Reuters)

Known for his diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took an ostensible, but pinching jibe at Pakistan. While he didn’t name the neighboring nation, he said something which may attract comments from Islamabad. The PM, while addressing a joint-presser with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, said that “India liberated Bangladesh from terrorism (not Pakistan)”. The PM was clearly referring to 1971 war when India had intervened between East Pakistan and West Pakistan, ultimately leading to the formation of Bangladesh. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi’s Hyderabad House. India and Bangladesh signed 22 crucial agreements during the talks. While addressing the meet, PM Modi said, “India has always stood for the prosperity of Bangladesh, we are a long-standing and trusted development partner of Bangladesh.”

Further while talking about said, “Energy security is an important dimension of our development partnership. It continues to grow.” While talking about policy towards terrorism PM said, “Bangaldesh’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism is an inspiration.” He further added, “Happy to announce new concessional line of credit of $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in priority sectors in Bangladesh.”

Khulna-Kolkata Maitree Express was inaugurated which will run from Khulna (Bangladesh) to Kolkata via Petropole-Benapole (Bangladesh).

Apart from train projects, Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service was also inaugurated on the occasion. The trial runs of the bus service were conducted on October 30-31 last year. It will be further extended to Dhaka as requested by Bangladesh.

There was inauguration of Radhikapur-Birol rail link and flagging off a cargo consignment of High Speed Diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Limited. It is the fourth rail link to be operational between the two nations. It will reduce the cost of freight by half as the distance covered will be shorter.

