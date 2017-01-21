  3. PM Narendra Modi has ensured Government’s support for Jallikattu, says Piyush Goyal

"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," Modi said on twitter.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2017 12:20 PM
Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured Tamil Nadu Government of providing all needed support from Central Government. Goyal, in a Tweet, said that PM Modi has always revered Indian culture & traditions. “PM @NarendraModi has always revered Indian culture & traditions. For Jalikattu, he has ensured full support from Govt,” Goyal Tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi had assured the Centre’s commitment towards Tamil Nadu and said all efforts were being made to realise the “cultural aspirations” of its people. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” Modi said on twitter. “Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” he added.

As massive protests were seen in support of the bull-taming sport Jallikattu Modi-led centre approved state Chief Minister O Panneerselvam government’s ordinance to enable holding of Jallikattu.

