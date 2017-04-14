PM Narendra Modi greets people on Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vishu and Puthandu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people across India on Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vishu and Puthandu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people across India on Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vishu and Puthandu. “Greetings to people across India on the various festivals. May this auspicious day bring joy & prosperity in everyone’s lives,” PM Modi tweeted this morning. “Shubho Nabo Barsho to my Bengali friends. Wishing you all on Poila Boishakh & praying for a wonderful year ahead,” PM Modi tweeted on Bengali new year. He wished people of Assam “on the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu.” PM Modi also extended Tamil New Year greetings. “Greetings on Puthandu to my Tamil sisters & brothers. May the year be full of happiness, good health and prosperity,” PM Modi said. On the occasion of Vishu, PM Modi conveyed his good wishes to the people of Kerala. “I pray the coming year brings joy & good health,” the PM said. “Greetings to all Odia people on Maha Vishuba Sankranti. May all your wishes be fulfilled in the coming year,” PM Modi tweeted. The PM also said that he will visit Odisha on April 15 and 16. “Looking forward to being among the people of the wonderful state,” PM Modi said.

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had greeted the people of the state on Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year. Conveying his warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Rongali Bihu, Governor Purohit said, “Let this Bihu, which also marks the advent of Assamese New Year be a harbinger of a new dawn of warm and harmonious relationship, peace, prosperity and progress in the state”.

In a message the Governor expressed hope that the celebrations of Rongali Bihu would reinforce love and goodwill among the people and strengthen the bond of unity, and bonhomie among them.

“Let this Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year be an opportunity for the people of Assam to take a pledge for a Swachh, Samriddhi and Shashakt Bharat”, he added.

Chief Minister Sonowal in another message also extended his Rongali Bihu greetings to the people of the state and wished that the festival would bring lasting peace and prosperity to the state, and strengthen mutual bonding among the people.

The Chief Minister hoped that Rongali Bihu will bring happiness and merriment to the lives of people and inspire them to commit themselves to the cause of the state with renewed vigour to establish Assam as one of the best states in the country.

Saying that the celebrations of Rongali Bihu would bring the people of Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, plains and hills closer, Sonowal expressed optimism that this festival symbolising Assamese cultural identity would strengthen the age old friendship and camaraderie among the people cutting across ethnicity, caste, creed and religion in Assam.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today extended Tamil New Year greetings to the people of Union Territory.

In her message on the eve of Tamil new year, Bedi said, “Tamil new year dawns at the beginning of the month of Chithrai tomorrow and marks the beginning of new hope and aspiration inculcating a sense of festivity and prosperity.”

She said, “May all be blessed with good health, peace, prosperity and joy in their life on the auspicious occasion.”

The Lt Governor also greeted Malayalees, Bengalis, Punjabis and Assamese living across the globe and here on the eve of Vishu, Baisakhi, Bihu and Naba Barsha celebrated by people in respective states.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and a host of leaders were among those who greeted the people on the eve of Tamil New Year.

