PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Ram Navmi

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation on the occassion of Ram Navmi. (PTI)

The Holy festival of Ram Navmi is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of god Rama and is being celebrated across the whole country – it is a 9-day ritual leading up to the big occasion. It is a festival that falls on the ninth day of Navratri. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation. PM took to Twitter and along with the tweet in Hindi and English, the PM posted a clip encapsulating his speeches related to Lord Ram. “On the pious occasion of Ram Navami, heartiest greetings to the countrymen,” he tweeted.

रामनवमी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on Ram Navami. pic.twitter.com/QK9DyxF0e9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2017

Every year this day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram on the Holy land of Ayodhya and marked with rituals performed including religious hymns, special puja and aarti by households within their homes and priests in temples dedicated to the deity. At many places, the devotees take out a religious procession of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman along with Lord Hanuman and others to mark the day.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari also greeted the people on the occasion. President Mukherjee in his message said that Lord Ram was an embodiment of great virtues and highest values. While Vice-President Ansari expressed hope that the virtuous life of Lord Rama helps in inspiring everyone to uphold his noble ideals and high moral values.

Warm greetings & best wishes to all my fellow countrymen in India & abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 4, 2017

Other politicians and celebrities have also came together to greet the nation on the occasion.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami. May Lord Shri Rama bless you with health and happiness. Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/NPzt7pNx9k — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 4, 2017

T 2483 – Happy Ram Navmi to all .. prosperity and happiness always .. !! pic.twitter.com/kqjkgrwoIa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2017

The celebrations of Ram Navami mainly consist of rituals that are performed differently from place to place. At homes, the day is mostly marked by religious hymns and puja. However, in temples it is a grand affair that witnesses rounds of bhajans, special aarti, decorations and distribution of prasad (delicacies). Many devotees observe fast on the day, while others observe it over the entire 9-day period. The event is celebrated by offering a variety of delicacies to Lord Ram that are later distributed among the devotees.