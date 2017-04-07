PM Narendra Modi goes to Delhi airport in ‘normal traffic’ for Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India and is expected to hold a wide range of talks with PM Modi tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to receive Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the Delhi Airport today. According to reports, PM Modi went to the airport on Friday afternoon amidst peak traffic to welcome the Bangladeshi PM. PTI reported citing sources, that there were no traffic restrictions when PM Modi went to the airport in the national capital. The reports said that Modi travelled from Lok Kalyan Marg to the airport in normal traffic where people were not stopped when he was moving. Interestingly, this move comes after a Facebook video went viral recently where policemen were seen stopping an ambulance when barricades were placed for Malaysia PM Najib Razak’s convoy. The boy was bleeding and in an emergency situation and this lead to a lot of criticism on VIP movement in Delhi.

The Bangladeshi PM is on a four-day visit to India and is expected to hold a wide range of talks with PM Modi tomorrow. It is also expected that India will announce a line of credit of $500 million to the neighbouring country for military supplies. PM Modi visiting Hasina at the airport is a prime example of the efforts India is ready to take. Modi, ever since he became the PM, has received two other guests in the country at the airport- former US President Barack Obama and UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed.

Sheikh Hasina has arrived in the country for a four-day visit and will reportedly sign around 25 bilateral agreements including in key areas of civil nuclear cooperation and defence. Hasina’s visit to India has come after 7 long years. A joint statement issued by the India and Bangladesh said,”The upcoming visit is expected to further expand the cordial and cooperative relationship between India and Bangladesh and build on the strong ties of friendship and trust between the two leaders.”

Delighted to welcome H.E. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on her State Visit to India. pic.twitter.com/yPOlNQA4nw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2017

PM Sheikh Hasina and I are determined to take the relationship between our nations to a new level. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2017

Hasina is also scheduled to meet President Pranab Mukherjee as well as opposition leader Sonia Gandhi. This is Hasina’s first bilateral visit to India in her current term as the PM. The main focus of the talks between Hasina and Modi will be mutual cooperation in areas like defence and security.