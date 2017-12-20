PM Narendra Modi gets emotional, says even Indira Gandhi had 18 states, BJP has 19

PM Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP parliamentarians for the first time since the party won in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The emotional PM was given a standing ovation by the other leaders and reportedly told them that this is a big victory indeed. “We are now ruling 19 states. Even Indira Gandhi, when she was in power, was in 18 states,” PM Modi told BJP MPs, sharing the journey of the party from two Parliamentary seats in 1984 to now. However, PM Modi who has one eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls warned his colleagues against complacency ahead of a string of state elections.

The Prime Minister also pitched for promoting young faces inside and outside the party. Addressing the BJP parliamentary party, Modi pushed for promoting the new generation for a “New India”, a vision for 2022 promoted by his government. He also urged party leaders not to be affected by the opposition’s “disinformation” campaign against the BJP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting was over.

“He called for strengthening the party at its roots across the country,” Kumar said. It was reported that PM Modi got emotional on multiple occasions today and recalled how the party organisation was built in Gujarat and young leaders were groomed by their seniors, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi fondly recalled how Vajpayee congratulated him in person when the party fared well in a Lok Sabha election from Gujarat, noting that he (Modi), then a relatively new entrant to the BJP from the RSS and a general secretary in charge of the state, was not widely known in the party. (PTI quoted sources as PM saying this.)

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah attacked Congress over its claim of a moral victory in the Gujarat polls by saying that it was a “laughable exercise” for the opposition party to see victory in defeat. By getting more than 49 per cent of the votes, the BJP had received its highest share in the last many elections, including in 2012, when it won 116 seats against 99 this time.