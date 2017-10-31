PM Narendra Modi flays Congress, says people tried to ensure contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is forgotten

In a veiled attack at previous Congress governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that people tried to ensure the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is forgotten but those attempts were failed. (ANI image)

In a veiled attack at previous Congress governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that people tried to ensure the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is forgotten but those attempts were failed. PM Modi said that despite the attempts to demean or wipe out Patel’s contribution, the youth of India respects him and his contribution towards the building of the nation. The Prime Minister said this while flagging off Run for Unity at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.”We remember Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. We are proud of his contribution to India before we attained freedom and during the early years after we became independent,” PM Modi said this morning. PM Modi expressed happiness that the young generation of the country is participating actively in this ‘Run for Unity. PM Modi also paid tribute to Former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

BJP on Tuesday is holding Run for Unity marathon at district and taluka levels across Gujarat to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In absence of formal permission sought by the party from the State Election Commission, the event will be closely monitored by the District Election Officers at each venue.

Outlining the details of the event, BJP leader Anil Jain on Monday said that senior party leaders like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former chief minister Anandiben Patel, state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav, Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala and Jaswantsinh Bhabhor will flag off the race at 18 prominent places.

Watch this video

Proud of Sardar Patel’s contribution to India before we attained freedom & during the early years after independence: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/2Q23xqmIgT — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 31, 2017

The Run for Unity marathon was first started in 2013 by Gujarat government, then led by Narendra Modi. As Prime Minister, Modi has ensured that the marathon is organised across the country since 2014, he said.

On Monday, across social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, posters of run for unity with the BJP symbol under the banner of its youth wing, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), were circulated by BJP members. However, across the city in Vadodara, the hoardings announcing the Run for Unity did not mention any organisers. The posters only indicated that Run for Unity will be flagged off at 6:30 am on Tuesday from Dairy Den spot in Sayajigunj area of Vadodara, where a statue of Sardar Patel is located.