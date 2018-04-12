Narendra Modi fast live updates: PM takes on Congress over Parliament Budget session washout

Narendra Modi fast live updates: It has been learnt that PM Modi will be holding fast from New Delhi. BJP President Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in Karnataka, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held in May.

Narendra Modi fast live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP MPs, leaders and workers will hold a fast today. The ‘Loktantra bachao Upvaas & dharna’ will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday. PM Modi had announced of holding fast to protest the washout of Budget session in Parliament allegedly caused by Congress. The Prime Minister has claimed that the people who couldn’t gain power in 2014, don’t want the country to move forward. “They killed democracy & we will observe fast to bring their crime in front of world. I will also hold fast. But I will continue my work.” PM Modi has said.

It has been learnt that PM Modi will be holding fast from New Delhi. BJP President Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in Karnataka, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held next month. Even though he will observe fast, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a Defence Expo in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvidandai. Congress and other opposition parties have lashed out at PM Modi and BJP over the issue of fast. Congress had termed it as “political gimmick”.

Track Live updates of PM Narendra Modi fast

9:00 AM: MIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also lashed out at PM Modi over the fast. “If the Prime Minister wants to fast for losing the whole session of parliament, I want to ask the honourable prime minister where is his sense of duty lost, wherein, in the past four years thousands of farmers committed suicides. Will the Prime Minister fast for those farmers? Will he sit on fast against the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh? Why does not the Prime minister sit on fast to atone for his false promises?,” the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said.

8:50 AM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the BJP over the Parliament logjam. “They provoked the AIADMK and ensured” that the MPs of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu stormed the well of the Lok Sabha and thereby did not allow TDP to raise its demand (for grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh). How atrocious? And now he (Prime Minister) says he will observe protest…seeking to portray the opposition as wrong and he is right. Is it correct? Is it justified,” Naidu questioned.

8:40 AM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has ridiculed the fast by saying that he hoped PM Modi would observe the same “over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP’s watch.” “Prime Minister ji, it is not the time to observe fast, in view of your failures… it is time to take retirement instead. If you do not wake up now, you should understand that the time of your retirement will come in 2019 when people will vote you out,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

8:30 AM: Prime Minister is going to Chennai. Security has been stepped up

8:25 AM: PM Narendra Modi will inauguate the Defence Expo, which is a biennial exhibition of weapons and military hardware. “I will fast. He (Modi) will be fasting. But it will not stop him from inaugurating the expo,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

8:20 AM: Apart from this fast, BJP MPs will also organise events to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14. BJP also claimed that in a systematic manner, the Congress which is used to being in power is developing an atmosphere of fear. “It is trying to disturb peace and harmony in the country by indulging in politics of violence in the country,” the BJP alleged.

8:15 AM: BJP said that through the observation of the fast, party MPs will make people aware about the opposition parties conspiracies to stall development in the country by obstructing parliament proceedings. BJP has said that the country has seen a transparent and decisive government under the able leadership of Modi in last four years.

8:10 AM: In a statement released earlier, the BJP had said that Prime Minister Modi along with all the party MPs will observe fast on April 12 with an aim to reveal the “undemocratic and anti-development face of the Congress party, which stalled the proceedings of parliament during budget session”. The Congress led by its President Rahul Gandhi had observed a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country. However, it was mired in controversy.

8:05 AM: It has been learnt that the Prime Minister’s daily schedule will not be affected due to this fast. It will be business as usual for PM Modi as he will go with his scheduled meeting with meeting and officials.

8:00 AM: Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will observe the fast in Chennai. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel will also be in Tamil Nadu. Tourism Minister KJ Alphons will observe fast from his constituency in Kerala. Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar in Vidisha.

7:55 AM: BJP has geared up for PM Modi’s fast

7:50 AM: Here is what BJP is saying about the fast

विपक्ष द्वारा संसद में गतिरोध उत्पन्न कर देश की विकास यात्रा को बाधित करने के विरोध में प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा के सांसद देश भर में दिनांक 12 अप्रैल 2018 को प्रात: 10 से सायं 5 बजे तक ‘लोकतंत्र बचाओ उपवास एवं धरना’ कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे। pic.twitter.com/A9PUf84AcD — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2018

7:45 AM: PM Modi has directed all party MPs to hold fast in their parliamentary constituencies. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will join PM Modi in Delhi. Union Health Minister J P Nadda will be visiting Varanasi which is PM Modi’s constituency. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be in Bihar’s Patna.