PM Narendra Modi extends greeting on New Year, wishes nation a happy 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the country on the occasion of New Year. PM Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy 2018 on the first day of the new year. He wrote, “Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives.” Meanwhile yesterday, on his last Mann ki Baat for the year on Sunday, PM Modi welcomed the youth of the country who will turn 18 years of age in 2018 and become a voter. He began his speech by wishing everyone a Happy New Year and then spoke about the preachings of Jesus Christ. “Indian democracy welcomes the voters of the 21st century, the new India voters. I congratulate our youth and urge them to register themselves as voters. The entire nation is eager to welcome you as voters of the 21st century… your vote will prove to be the bedrock of new India,” he said.

Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2018

Notably, PM Modi stressed that the New India, youth of the 21st century born on 1st January 2000, will become eligible voters in 2018 and they should strive to be free from “poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from dirt & poverty”. PM Modi congratulated the `’New India Voters’ and urged them to register themselves as at the Election Commission and asserted that vote is the only tool that can bring change in the lives of millions of people.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also wished the nation on New Year. Gandhi took to Twitter yesterday and wrote, ” Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous year 2018.” Congress President had planned the ultimate getaway to welcome the New Year and on Sunday, he decided to welcome New Year in Goa with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on late Saturday night to join his mother. The newly appointed party president is expected to stay for a couple of days. After arrival, Rahul Gandhi headed towards South Goa’s beach resort where Sonia Gandhi is already staying.

???????????????????????????? Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous year 2018. ???????????????????????????? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 31, 2017

Just ahead of this holiday, Rahul Gandhi had taken charge as Congress president. When asked about her plans for the future, Sonia Gandhi had said, “My plan is to retire now.” Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president on December 16. During her last speech as party president, Sonia Gandhi said, “He is my son, and it would not be suitable for me to praise him.”