PM Narendra Modi exchanging namaste with 1-year-old Bhutan prince is the cutest thing you will see today!

PM Narendra Modi looked like he was teaching how to do a namaste to a very willing royal prince of Bhutan Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck(ANI)

In a cute gesture, PM Narendra Modi looked like he was teaching how to do a namaste to a very willing royal prince of Bhutan Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck – he is one year old. PM Modi also presented an official football of the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set to the prince who arrived in India along with his parents. The prime minister also met King and Queen of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. The Bhutanese King is on a four-day visit to India. PTI reports that trip comes as first first high-level visit from Bhutan to India after the “disengagement” between Indian and Chinese troops on August 28, ending a tense 73-day-long stand-off near the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in the Dokalam area. The child prince is accompanying his parents to most official meetings in Delhi and it has been eliciting striking reactions from everyone. Yesterday, EAM Sushma Swaraj was seen walking hand in hand with the prince on arrival at Delhi airport. Taking to Twitter today, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Presented the Prince of Bhutan an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set.” PM said he had a wonderful meeting with the visitors.

“Special gesture for a valued friend. EAM @SushmaSwaraj receives Their Majesties, The King, The Queen and The Gyalsey (Prince) of Bhutan,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of Swaraj with the Bhutanese King, Queen and their son. That was yesterday.

“India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship, which are characterised by deep understanding and mutual trust. The visit of His Majesty the King of Bhutan is in keeping with the long standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries,” the EAM was quoted as saying.