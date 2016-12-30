PM Narendra Modi eviscerated Indian economy: Lalu Prasad

Lalu cautioned Modi against devising ways and means to justify his demonetisation move. He said people could see through his deceitful acts to project his decision as “realistic”. (Reuters)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of eviscerating the Indian economy by his demonetisation decision. “If lungs, liver, kidneys, intestine and blood is taken out of your body, would you be able to survive? That’s what has been done with our economy,” Lalu said in a latest tweet.

In a series of “surgical” tweets, Lalu reminded Modi of the state of affairs in the country as the 50-day period announced by the Prime Minister on November 8, to regain normalcy drew to a close on Friday midnight.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader further that Modi badly damaged the Indian economy by scrapping the high value currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and added, “…in such a situation, how can the country’s economy survive?”

Lalu cautioned Modi against devising ways and means to justify his demonetisation move. He said people could see through his deceitful acts to project his decision as “realistic”.

“Senseless parpancho se ho rahin Endless dikkaton ko dabane ke liye Cashless jaisi Baseless baat kar rahein hain. He should be realistic” (You cannot deny the trouble faced by millions just by projecting cashless transaction as a means to bring in transparency in financial dealings), he said.

“Does Modi know how many times he has chopped and changed his own decisions in the last 50 days? He is totally clueless, puzzled and jumping here and there,” Lalu said.

“Time has come for PM Modi to find out a chauraha (public square) where people can punish him for the failure…,” Lalu told the media earlier after announcing a protest against demonetisation.

The RJD chief recalled that it was Modi himself who had said that people could punish him after 50 days if the demonetisation drive failed.

Lalu said Modi’s decision of demonetisation has failed and the 50-day deadline fixed by him is over. “Now Modi will have to tell people to punish him at the particular chauraha.”

RJD on Wednesday organised sit-ins at Patna and all district headquarters against demonetisation. Lalu then accused Modi of cheating the country.

“Modi has derailed the economy through demonetisation, which had led to increased job losses,” Lalu said while participating in the ‘maha dharna’.

The former Bihar Chief Minister urged people to remove Modi to save the country. He even announced a huge rally in Patna against Modi early in 2017.

“I will invite all non-BJP leaders in the rally to unite against Modi,” Lalu said.