PM Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron inaugurate UP’s biggest solar power plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district’s Chhanvey block. The 100 MW plant will be producing 75 MW of electricity for the time being. Built at a cost of around `650 crore by French firm Engie Solar, the plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly Vindhyas mountains range. Around 1.18 lakh solar panels have been set up on over 380 acre and the plant will generate 15.6 crore units of electricity annually, which is about 1.30 crore units per month. Electricity from this plant would be transmitted to Mirzapur’s Jigna sub-station of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, officials said, adding that the plant has been completed in 18 months and can feed 1.5 lakh households every day. The International Solar Alliance is a treaty-based international inter-governmental alliance of 121 solar resource-rich countries lying fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The aim of the alliance is to promote solar energy and reduce the use of fossil fuels in these countries. The prime minister pledged to generate 175 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in India from renewable energy sources by 2022, of which 100 GW would be generated from solar power. Of 121 potential countries, 61 have already joined the International Solar Alliance, while 32 have ratified the framework agreement.