PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump joint statement: From Terrorism to GST; here are the top highlights

PM Modi and US President Trump agrees to work together to resolve terror. (ANI)

Narendra Modi Donald Trump meeting: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a joint press statement at Rose Garden, White House at Washington DC. Trump said that India is the true friend of the White House and economic growth is the common goal between the two nations. Talking about terrorism, both the world leaders have agreed to work together to resolve the increasing threat of terror. Trump also agreed to help India in the maritime trades. The US president cited the GST implementation and said that he will also do the same in his country. Trump added that he is keen to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on creating a “fair and reciprocal” trading relationship between the two nations and called for the removal of “barriers” for the export of US goods into Indian markets. “I look forward to working with you to create jobs in our countries, to grow our economies and to create a trading relationship that is fair and reciprocal,” Trump said in his remarks at the White House Rose Garden following his meeting with Modi. Referring to the GST reform to be implemented across India starting next month, Trump said it was “the largest tax overhaul in your country’s history”. PM Modi, on the other hand, hailed the bilateral relationship that both the countries share and called the talk as an important page in the history of India-US relationship.

Here are the top quotes by US President Donald Trump:

It’s a great honour to welcome the leader of the world’s largest democracy to the White House.

In just two weeks you will begin to implement largest tax overhaul in your country’s history, we are doing that also by the way.

Looking forward to exporting more US energy to India as your economy grows in major long-term contract to purchase natural gas.

Pleased to learn about an Indian airline’s recent order for 100 new American planes, which will support thousands of American jobs.

I am proud to announce to media, American people and to Indian people that PM Modi and I are world leaders in social media.

During my campaign, I pledged if elected India will have a true friend in White House & that’s now exactly what you have, a true friend.

Both countries are affected by terror, and we resolve that will destroy radical Islamic terror

PM Modi invited my daughter Ivanka to lead US delegation to the global entrepreneurship in India, and I believe she has accepted.

You have a big vision for improving infrastructure and fighting corruption.

The relationship between India and USA has never been better.

Here are the top quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Both India and USA are global engines of growth. Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us.

I laud your commitment towards strong India-USA bilateral relations.

We agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation.

We discussed the problems arising due to terrorism and radicalisation.

Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas we are actively looking at.

We consider the USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes.

Our talks today are an important moment in the cooperation between our nations. They have been very crucial talks.

Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for both nations.

India is committed to peace in Afghanistan, rebuilding that country is our top priority.

PM Narendra Modi invites President Trump to visit India.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India. “I think I will have a lot to speak after the meeting. The way President Trump and the First Lady have welcomed me in Washington D.C., this is a welcome to the 125 crore people of India. I am extremely grateful to them,” he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also held discussions with U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis.