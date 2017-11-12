PM Narendra Modi departs for three day visit to Philippines

On November 13, the Prime Minister will attend the ASEAN business and investment summit. Prime Minister Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who is also the current chair of the ASEAN. (Twitter)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a three-day visit to Philippines, on early Sunday morning, to attend the 15th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) India summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila on November 14. On November 13, the Prime Minister will attend the ASEAN business and investment summit. Prime Minister Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who is also the current chair of the ASEAN. He will also participate in special celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

On November 14, he will attend the regional comprehensive economic partnership meeting in Manila, endeavouring to further enhance India’s trade and investment ties with ASEAN member states, which constitute a significant over 10 per cent of India’s external trade. In Manila, the Prime Minister will meet some of the other world leaders, who are participating in the East Asia summit.

Prime Minister Modi has said he looked forward to meeting the members of the Indian community at a reception to be hosted by the Indian envoy in Philippines. He will also visit the international rice research institute and the Mahavir Philippines Foundation.