PM Narendra Modi delighted as India jumps 25 places to 40th spot on World Travel and Tourism Index

India has jumped 25 spots from 65 to 40 in WEF Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report. (Source: PTI)

The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017 by the World Economic Forum has ranked India at the 40th spot on Travel & Tourism Index. India has taken a jump of 25 spots from 65 in 2013. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express pleasure over this achievement. He posted two tweets saying that the data by WEF reflects the importance government is giving to tourism. His first tweet read “Great news for the tourism sector. @wef Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report ranks India at 40th (from 65 in 2013) on Travel & Tourism Index.”

The Prime Minister who, earlier in the day went to the Delhi airport to welcome the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina followed his first tweet with another post that read as, “Last 4 years have seen a total jump of 25 places in the world travel and tourism index. Reflects the importance Govt. is giving to tourism.” The World Economic Forum has been conducting the survey for last 11 years to carry out an in-depth analysis of Travel and Tourism competitiveness of 136 economies across the world.

You may also want to watch:

According to WEF’s website, it measures ‘the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable development of the travel and tourism sector, which in turn, contributes to the development and competitiveness of a country’. The data and ranking given by WEF help countries to understand tourist behaviours and preferences which can be used to eventually improve the industry’s competitiveness in their national economies.

This year’s edition was focused on Paving the Way for a More Sustainable and Inclusive Future and talked about the importance of a sustained growth in an uncertain security environment. It also asked to preserve the natural environment and local communities for the future generations. The top five countries in this year’s report were Spain, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom. Pakistan and Bangladesh were ranked at 124th and 125th spot respectively while Yemen was placed at the last position.