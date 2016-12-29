PM Narendra Modi’s December 31 address: Will he drop a ‘bombshell’ to bring in ‘acche din’ for New Year 2017?

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to spring another surprise (read: shock!) on December 31?

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to spring another surprise (read: shock!) on December 31? Reports suggest that PM Modi will address the nation at 7:30 PM on December 31, or before the “dawn of the New Year”. While it is said that Indians have a short term memory, we believe that PM Modi’s November 8 address to the country will easily go down as one of the most remembered speeches by an Indian Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi it seems has the penchant for addressing the nation, making announcements, and in short sending everyone into a tizzy with his ‘out-of-the-box’ decisions. If ‘demonetisation’ of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was not enough, we wonder what PM Modi has up his sleeve this time??? As the nation awaits to see what PM Modi has to say to his ‘Mitron’, we take a look at 5 possible points that may feature on his agenda:

1) Increase in withdrawal limits from ATMs and banks: Dear PM Modi, we are tired of standing in queues, really! Be nice to people, give them this wonderful New Year 2017 gift. Yes, please hike the withdrawal limit, better still ask banks to start giving people their rightful Rs 24,000! The situation has admittedly eased in 50 days, there is little doubt about that. Yet, many banks are still allowing customers to withdraw only Rs 10,000 at a time, as against Rs 24,000. That’s the first important thing that needs to be addressed. Also, ATMs should be allowed to dispense at least Rs 5,000 per card.

2) Sops for cashless transactions: This one seems likely, since the focus of the entire demonetisation drive (apart from black money and fake currency crackdown) has been to move India towards a ‘less-cash’ economy. Through Digi Dhan Melas and contests, the Modi government is already promoting and pushing people to adopt digital means of financial transactions. The Prime Minister may announce yet another set of tax sops.

3) Further crackdown on black money: In his December 25 ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi had said that the law against ‘Benami Property’ would soon become operational. “You are possibly aware of a Law about Benami Property in our country which came into being in 1988, but neither were its rules ever framed, nor was it notified. It just lay dormant gathering dust. We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against ‘Benami Property’. In the coming days, this law will also become operational. For the benefit of the Nation, for the benefit of the people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority,” he had said. A lot of skeptics had said that most of the country’s black money is in the form of real estate, instead of cash. PM Modi may announce this crackdown to come down hard on black money hoarders.

4) Summing up the aftermath of demonetisation: In a bid to silence the growing din from the Opposition and his critics, PM Modi may decide to explain to the common man how the whole drive has benefited the country. While people are divided on the gains from the whole drive, there is near unanimous opinion that the move could have been planned and implemented better, ensuring less pain to the common man. If PM Modi is able to comprehensively sum up what the entire demonetisation drive has achieved, he may reduce the anguish of people for sure.

5) Happy New Year! Oh yes, even as all of us wait with baited breath on the next ‘bombshell’ from the Prime Minister, he may have a good laugh by simply wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

With PM Modi it doesn’t pay to speculate, for he has a tendency pulling a rabbit out of the hat! Let’s just hope that whatever he announces or says brings in ‘acche din’ for India in the years to come.