PM Narendra Modi conveys India’s commitment to work with East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed India’s total support and commitment to work with the East Asia Summit, an influential bloc, to address political, security and trade related issues in the region. In an address at the annual gathering of leaders of the grouping here, the prime minister said India was looking forward to a greater role by the East Asia Summit in the region. “We look forward to the East Asia Summit attaining greater salience in years to come. I reiterate my commitment to work with you to address the political, security and economic issues of the region,” he said. The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia- Pacific region. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia. Modi said ASEAN began in times of a great global divide, but today, it is shining as a beacon of hope. He described ASEAN as a symbol of peace and prosperity. The leaders are expected to discuss issues relating to terrorism, situation in Afghanistan and North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests among others.