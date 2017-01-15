PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Bihar boat capsize tragedy, his event in Patna postponed

At least 20 were killed in Bihar boat tragedy today. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today condoled the death of nearly 20 people in the Bihar boat capsizing tragedy in Patna. A boat carrying at least 40 people had turned upside down in Ganga river in the evening. Meanwhile, the Centre postponed the MG Setu rehabilitation foundation stone laying programme, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Nitish Kumar were scheduled to attend.

Earlier in the day, the boat capsized in the river near Patna. Apart fro the death of 20 people, at leat eight others were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital. Soon after the incident, the state chief minister ordered an enquiry. Condemning the incident, BJP leader Prem Kumar blamed the state government for the tragedy and said that there were no proper arrangement, which was a serious lapse. Eyewitnesses who were present at the site, when the incident took place said that the capsized boat was overcrowded and was returning from kite flying festival.

The festival was organised by the state tourism department on the occasion of Makar Sangkranti today. An NDRF team has been deployed for rescue works. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal was also at the site along with other senior officials. In the meantime. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed grief at the loss of lives Bihar boat tragedy.She also expressed hope that the governmnt was ensuring adequate relief measures.

(With inputs from IANS)