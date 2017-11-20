PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi; other leaders pay tributes

In a tweet, he said Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi. In a tweet, he said Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience. Seventy-two-year-old Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passed away at a hospital here at 12.10 pm today. He was 72. According to hospital sources, his family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time. Modi tweeted, “Shri Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience. He did notable work to popularise football in India. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with Deepa Dasmunsi ji and family as well as his supporters.” Other leaders who paid their tributes to the former minister include President Ram Nath Kovind, ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and various others. Sonia Gandhi today, expressing her condolences, said it is an “irreparable loss” to the party. His body will be taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road here, where top party leaders including its vice president Rahul Gandhi will pay their homage. In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi described Dasmunsi as a “devout” political activist and “one of the tallest” leaders of West Bengal. She said Dasmunsi served the party and government “illustriously”. “His work at the immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity,” she said.

In his tweet, President Kovind wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of former Union Minister and veteran political leader Shri Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi. He contributed much to Bengal and to the administration of football in our country. My condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind”. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted, “Shocked and saddened at the sudden demise of Shri Prakash Dahal. My thoughts and prayers are there with Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal @cmprachanda in this time of grief.” While the Congress vice-president wrote, “We will miss Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi ji. A brilliant political mind and a good human being. Bengal and the Congress party have lost a tall leader. Our thoughts are with Deepa ji today.”

Despite his prolonged illness, Dasmunshi remained popular among his people. “His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country,” said Sonia Gandhi. Gandhi expressed solidarity with the leader’s family, particularly his wife Deepa Dasmunsi, and supporters. The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then.