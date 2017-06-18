PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Ramakrishna Math head Swami Atmasthananda

The PM in his tweet termed the passing away of the seer as a personal loss to him and recalled the time he himself spent with the Guru and said that it was a very important period of his life. (@narendramodi/twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the sudden demise of Swami Atmasthananda, the head of Ramakrishna Math and Mission. The PM in his tweet termed the passing away of the seer as a personal loss to him and recalled the time he himself spent with the Guru and said that it was a very important period of his life. Whenever PM Modi used to pay a visit to Kolkata, he used to seek the seer’s blessing. He visited Belur math during his Prime Ministerial tenure in 2015, according to News 24. Modi also remembered how he wanted to join the Mission along with the monks but was turned down as he was told that his calling was for something else. The Prime Minister also got spiritual guidance from Swami Atmasthananda in Rajkot, Gujarat.

In another tweet, the PM wrote, “Swami Atmasthananda ji was blessed with immense knowledge & wisdom. Generations will remember his exemplary personality,”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

The 98-year-old monk was ill since February 2015 and was under continuous treatment. A statement released by the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math said, “Despite the best medical attention, his condition deteriorated over the last few days and he passed away around 5.30 PM today at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan hospital.”

The cremation will take place at Belur Math tomorrow at about 9.30 pm and the gates of Belur Math will remain open tonight and throughout tomorrow till the last rites are completed, it stated.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the ailing monk earlier this afternoon also described his demise as “an irreparable loss to mankind”, according to a PTI report. “I paid my last visit to him this afternoon. A life of outstanding social & religious service. This is an irreparable loss to mankind,” Banerjee said.