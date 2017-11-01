PM Narendra Modi condemns New York terror attack

My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in New York in which eight persons were run over by a truck. “Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, the city Mayor Bill de Blasio said, calling the attack an “act of terror”. The suspect has been arrested.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’ Neil said the suspect was a 29-year-old man, who was not from the city. According to reports, the attacker is Sayfullo Saipov from Florida. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called ”a particularly cowardly act of terror.” The driver was shot in the abdomen by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand and shouting what witnesses said was ”Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for ”God is great,” authorities said. The man underwent surgery and was in critical condition but was expected to survive.

Watch video here:

Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov and said he is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. legally in 2010. He has a Florida driver’s license but may have been staying in New Jersey, they said.

The driver barreled along the bike path in a rented Home Depot truck for the equivalent of about 14 blocks, or around eight-tenths of a mile, before slamming into a small yellow school bus.