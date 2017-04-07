PM Narendra Modi condemns Stockholm attack, says India stands with Sweden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands with Sweden in tough times. (Source: PTI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday evening and condemned the attack in Stockholm. He added that India stands firmly with the people of Sweden in this hour of grief. “We condemn the attack in Stockholm. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured,” he tweeted. Another tweet by the PM said that India stands firmly with the people Sweden. “India stands firmly with the people of Sweden in this hour of grief,” he added.

All the members of the Indian Embassy staff have been safely escaped from the crash, according to the news agency ANI. “I heard loud noises and saw two people lying on street. I also saw three others injured. I was in a nearby store in Drottninggatan Street when I heard women speaking in very high tone. When I went outside, I saw some people were screaming when the attack happened. I asked a lady, she said that a truck has hit people and is running people down and then there was a lot of chaos,” said Indian Ambassador to Sweden Monika Mohta.

At least three people have been killed in the attack. “Sweden has been attacked,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said indicating that it was a terror attack. “This indicates that it is an act of terror” he added. Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level.

“We stood inside a shoe store and heard something … and then people started to scream,” witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.” I saw at least three dead, but probably more, Swedish radio reporter Martin Svenningsen said. However, the police are yet to confirm the people behind this incident.

