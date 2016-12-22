PM Narendra Modi comparing opposition with Pakistan shows his frustration: BSP chief Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Express Archives)

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing opposition parties stalling Parliament with Pakistan giving cover fire to terrorists to cross the border, BSP supremo Mayawati said the comment is “indecent” and claimed it shows his “frustration”.

“Comparing his opponents with Pakistan is indecent and condemnable… all this goes on to show his frustration,” Mayawati said in a statement here.

“Saying that some leaders are standing alongside with the dishonest is wrong and highly irresponsible…. these leaders are not standing with the dishonest but with crores of poor people who are facing immense hardship because of note ban decision,” she said.

Modi charged the opposition, which have been attacking the government over demonetisation, with “brazenly standing in support of the corrupt and the dishonest” and compared their stalling of parliamentary proceedings during the latest session to “firing at the borders by Pakistan in a bid to provide cover to infiltrators”.

The Prime Minister, who was on his first tour of his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised on November 8, was speaking at a function organised inside the Banaras Hindu University campus.