PM Narendra Modi commissions submarine into Navy

Commissioning the country’s first indigenously-built Scorpene-class submarine ‘INS Kalvari’ into the Indian Navy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a major overhauling in the country’s defence and security ecosystem has started. “The INS Kalvari will provide a significant boost and synergise the country’s defence, economic, technical and international powers, along with people power on the global arena. The 21st century will belong to Asia and the Indian Ocean will play a crucial and strategic role in ensuring what I call SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region.”

Addressing a gathering following the induction of the first conventional sub into the Indian Navy after over 17 years, Modi said India was playing

a key role in combating terrorism via sea, piracy, and drug smuggling. The INS Kalvari (S-21), the first of the six Scorpene class submarines built under Project 75 (Kalvari Class) is one of the first of the six submarines being constructed at Mazagon Docks, through technology transfer and partnership with French builder M/s Naval Group. And is the first conventional submarine to be inducted into the Indian Navy after more than 17 years.