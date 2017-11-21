PM Narendra Modi chaiwala meme by Congress youth wing sparks outrage; Check out the reactions on Twitter

An online magazine of Congress’ youth wing today had set off a political firestorm with a meme about PM Narendra Modi’s ‘chaiwala’ past posted on Twitter. (ANI)

An online magazine of Congress’ youth wing today had set off a political firestorm with a meme about PM Narendra Modi’s ‘chaiwala’ past posted on Twitter. The meme had caused an uproar in the BJP faction. Following the turmoil caused by the meme, the head of Youth Congress Suraj Hegde apologized and said that they are trying to find the culprit. “We condemn this and are apologetic. We are trying to find out who did that tweet as mainly volunteers run that page,” he said. The meme posted by Yuva Desh contained photographs of Modi, US president Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May engaged in a conversation. Modi is seen telling the two leaders about the opposition’s memes targeting him. He mispronounces the word as “maimai”. Trump corrects him, saying the word is pronounced as “meme”, while May tells him to go and sell tea. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi reacted on the meme and said that the damage has been done and now there is no use of deleting the picture. “Now Yuva Desh deleting the tweet means nothing, the damage is done, be it intentional or unintentional. This also clearly shows the feudal mindset of Congress,” he said.

The meme was circulated ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 which are scheduled to take place in December. However, Twitterati react strongly. One of the microbloggers said that it is a shame on Congress. “Shame on @INCIndia,” he said. One of the netizen said that Congress lost the Gandhian ideology by posting such a picture. He said,”congress not only lost elections, lost Gandhian thinking also.” Here is how the Twitterati are reacting:

shame on @INCIndia — Tushar Ranjan Das (@JavaTushar) November 21, 2017

What’s wrong in it?? Chai bechna ab galat ho gaya media aur BJP ke liye….gazab — Kishor Kunal (@UturnSarkar) November 21, 2017

Bewkoof @yuvadesh ne Modi Ji ko chai wala bola, galat baat hai, ab wo chai nahi sapne bechte hain. — Trash (@PyarSeMario) November 21, 2017

This is like the Aiyer Chai comment and @INCIndia hitting 44 seats, which is their life time worst record. Now this tweet make sure Congress get <10% seats in Guj. No doubt — Aravind ???????? (@Arvi_N) November 21, 2017

@OfficeOfRG @INCIndia @IYC @yuvadesh @divyaspandana U jst declared results of Guj polls 4 wks earlier! Last laugh on humor by ppl of Guj on 18Dec!

“मौत का सौदागर” to “तू चाय बेच”, same result!

Selling ‘chai’ better than ‘organized loot & legalised plunder” by Cong-Is & MMS — Abhay Kulkarni (@abhayanjali) November 21, 2017

आसमान की तरफ थूकने से थूक थुकने वाले के ऊपर आकर ही गिरती है।। कांग्रेस पार्टी को येह पत्ता होना चाहिए।। pidi कहीं के!!! pic.twitter.com/iR2glWsQJC — Jitesh Bhatia (@jkjitesh) November 21, 2017

Seeking to control the damage, Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said, “Congress strongly disapproves and rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents. Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja from Gidderbaha took to Twitter and reacted to the meme and said,”Although the handle @Yuvadesh is being run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc ,we do not approve of such humour and apologise. Despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents.” Yuva Desh itself replied,”Sincere apologies Raja Sir. As directed by you the tweet has been deleted. Will ensure that the mistake does not happen again.”