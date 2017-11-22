PM Narendra Modi chairs PRAGATI meet, expresses concern over consumer grievances

M Narendra Modi chairs PRAGATI meet, expresses concern over consumer grievances (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired 23rd interaction through PRAGATI, which is ICT based unique integrating and interactive platform that helps enable Pro-Active Governance and timely implementation of resolutions related to consumer grievances. During the interaction, PM was briefed on the action taken to ensure speedy and effective disposal of consumer grievances. The PM also emphasised the need for improvement in the administrative arrangements, so that consumers can be benefited.

PM Modi also reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects, cumulatively worth over Rs 30,000 crore in the Railways, road, power, and renewable energy sectors, across Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) he said that the progress in the implementation of the District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) should be utilized to strategically focus upon and eliminate major development issues or deficits that these districts now face. He said, “this should be done in a focused way, so as to achieve the greatest possible, tangible results by 2022, which marks 75 years of independence”

The PRAGATI platform uniquely bundles three latest technologies: Digital data management, video-conferencing, and geospatial technology. It also offers a unique combination in the direction of cooperative federalism since it brings on one platform the Secretaries of Government of India and the Chief Secretaries of the States. With this, the Prime Minister is able to discuss the issues with the concerned Central and State officials with full information and latest visuals of the ground level situation. Such an effort has never been made in India. It is also an innovative project in e-governance and good governance.