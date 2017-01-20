PM Narendra Modi calls for targeted development on tourism, culture and sports sectors

Everything ranging from music and food is a part of cultural heritage of the country which have to be put across to the world, he says. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today said that India has so much potential in the field of tourism which can draw the attention of rest of the world towards the country. He also stressed on the need to work towards the path of targetted development so that maximum output can be achieved while minimising cost.

Addressing a conference of Tourism, Culture&Sports ministries in Kutch via Video Conference from the national capital, the prime minister said that it was important to realise how power of youth can be materialised to make a better India as the majority population is below 35 years of age. Giving the example of cricket, the prime minister further said that only providing infrastructure is not enough and conducive environment is vital for sports, something that the game has in India. He also spoke on the need to identify more talents in the country by mapping sportspersons at district level.

While pointing out the need for institutional arrangement for the development of sporting culture in the country, the prime minister also said that any government in power will try to work for the development of the sports. Speaking on India’s rich cultural heritage the prime minister said that the country can have a great impact on the world with its vast cultural heritage. He added that everything ranging from music and food is a part of cultural heritage of the country which have to be put across to the world.