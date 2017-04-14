Do BHIM, earn money: Here’s how PM Narendra Modi’s payment app can make you a little richer this summer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rewards the winner of DigiDhan scheme in Nagpur on Friday. PM Modi also launched the BHIM-Aadhaar digital payment platform. (Source: Narendramodi.in) Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the BHIM-Aadhaar digital payment interface for merchants in Nagpur. The new digital interface not only makes digital payments easier but also gives the users an opportunity to earn some money by adding new users to the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app. While launching the BHIM-Aadhaar, PM Modi said, “If you add a person to BHIM app, after three transactions by the person, Rs 10 will be added to your account, the scheme will continue till October 14.”

Under the referral bonus scheme, both the existing users who refer BHIM and the new user who adopts BHIM would get a cash bonus (Rs 10) credited directly to their bank account.

There is also a Cashback scheme for merchants who will get a cash back for every transaction using the BHIM app. The government has planned to spend Rs 495 crore for both schemes over a period of six months.

PM Modi especially appealed to the youth to take benefit of this opportunity during their summer vacation this year.

Talking about the BHIM app, which was launched on December 30, 2016, the Prime Minister said it was positively impacting several lives across the country and urged to youth to further the use of digital methods of making and receiving payments.

PM Modi also compared to the digital payment movement in the country with his cleanliness drive. “DigiDhan movement is a Safai Abhiyaan. It is to fight the menace of corruption”, said the PM.

The BHIM-Aadhaar has some interesting features. It would allow users to make digital payment by using their biometric data like their thumb imprint on a merchants’ biometric-enabled device which could be a smartphone having a biometric reader, says a Niti Aayog release. The app would also allow users to do digital payments without the need to access smartphones, internet, debit or credit cards.

You can download the BHIM Google Play store on Android phones and on iTunes for iPhones for taking the benefit of BHIM referral scheme.

According to Niti Aayog, 27 major banks of the country are now on board the BHIM-Aadhaar interface with 7.15 lakh merchants so that they can start accepting payments using BHIM-Aadhaar.