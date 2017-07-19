PM Narendra Modi banned lal batti culture to make New India but BJP government in Rajasthan wants VVIP terminal at Jaipur Airport

Now, this is something which is going against the idea of New India that PM Narendra Modi dreamt of.

Now, this is something which is going against the idea of New India that PM Narendra Modi dreamt of. PM Narendra Modi had said that everyone is a VIP in New India but it seems BJP government in Rajasthan has something else in mind. According to a Times of India report, the BJP government in Rajasthan wants a VVIP terminal at Jaipur airport for its top authorities like the CM and Governor. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received a request from the CM Vasundhara Raje led Rajasthan government for construction of VVIP terminal at Jaipur Airport, the TOI report added. MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said,”AAI has already offered 2.5 acres for this.” Sinha’s written reply came over a question in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the decision to get rid of red beacons is aimed at removing the VIP culture from the mindset of certain people. The Prime Minister says his government’s concept of ‘New India’ is that instead of ‘VIP’, importance to ‘EPI’ culture should increase.

PM Modi had said that the concept should be replaced with “EPI”, meaning “Every Person is Important”. He said the red beacon had become a symbol of VIP culture which had creeped the mindset of those using it.

“When I say EPI instead of VIP, the meaning is clear — Every Person is Important. Every person has value and importance. If we recognise the importance of 123 crore citizens of the country, imagine the big strength that the country will have in fulfilling the grand dreams. We all have to do it together,” he said.