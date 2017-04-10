PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull to hold delegation level talks

He will be accorded with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.(Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull during which they will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Turnbull arrived in New Delhi yesterday for a four-day visit. This is Turnbull’s first visit to India. He will be accorded with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Tuesday, Turnbull will visit Mumbai where he will attend several events, including an interaction with key business leaders and an energy round-table. Cooperation in renewable energy, clean coal and bio-fuels will be high on agenda during his visit. A number of MoUs and agreements are also to be firmed up in the areas of security, environment, sports, science and technology and health. Turnbull and Prime Minister Modi have had substantive meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 in Antalya in 2015 and in Hangzhou in 2016.