PM Narendra Modi at Indian Science Congress: Conversion of knowledge into start-ups helps the nation to achieve sustainable growth

Speaking at the Indian Science Congress in Tirupati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the scientists on behalf of the nation, who have worked tirelessly to empower the society with their vision, labour and leadership. The Prime Minister said that tomorrow’s experts will come from the investments the country makes today in the people and infrastructure. He further said that the government was committed to supporting the different streams of scientific knowledge, ranging from fundamental science to applied science with an emphasis on innovations. PM Modi said that the country needed to keep an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies and be prepares to leverage them for growth.

The Prime Minister was of the opinion that one more important area that needed to be addressed was the global rise of Cyber-Physical systems. The PM said that there was a need to develop and exploit these technologies in services and manufacturing sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the country’s best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards. He was of the opinion that the translation of basic knowledge into innovations and start-ups and industry would help the nation achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. He said that science should meet the rising aspirations of the people.

He further added that another empowering factor for scientific delivery was the ease of doing science and hence, if the people wanted science to deliver, they must not constrain it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the concept if Scientific Social Responsibility needed to be inculcated on the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility to connect the leading institutions to all stakeholders, including schools and colleges. Prime Minister Modi believed that the brightest and the best in every corner of India should have the opportunity to excel in science. He concluded by saying that seeding the power of ideas & innovation in school children would broaden the base of our innovation pyramid & secure future of our nation.