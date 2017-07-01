PM Narendra Modi at ICAI syllabus launch event: From ambassadors of Indian economy to top 4 audit firms; here are top 10 quotes by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CA curriculum launch. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi at ICAI syllabus launch event: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the historical launch of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), on Saturday launched the new Chartered Accountancy syllabus at the 68th Chartered Accountants Day celebration event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. While the launch of the new course curriculum was done by PM Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister along with Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia were also present at the event. ICAI President CA Nilesh S Vikamsey and Vice- President CA Naveen N D Gupta presided celebration.

Here are 10 quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) event speech-

1. “A country where a select few loot, such a nation cannot scale new heights. These select few never want the nation to grow. Our Government has taken a tough stand against those who have looted the nation.”

2. “On one hand, there is a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and there is a movement to clean the nation from the menace of corruption. Those who have looted the poor will have to give back what they have looted.”

3. “We will always remember how the community of professionals took a lead during the freedom struggle of India.”

4. “Like the lawyers did during the freedom struggle, I urge the CAs to take the lead in the journey towards India’s economic growth.”

5. “Your signature carries immense faith, please do not break that trust that is placed on you.”- PM said to the CA community

6. “People talk of the big 4 accounting firms. Sadly, there is no Indian firm there. By 2022, let us have a big 8, where 4 firms are Indian.”

7. “It requires courage of political leadership and intention of the government to clean up the economy.”

8. “CAs have a great role in making laws like bankruptcy code and insolvency, successful.”

10. “Chartered Accountants are ambassadors of Indian economy….Those who give financial advice to people for hoarding money should be punished But it’s surprising that only 25 chartered accountants have been convicted in last 11 years….He questioned the CAs gathering for the event by asking them why action has been taken against only 25 of them for irregularities, while over 1,400 cases are pending for many years.”