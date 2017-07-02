PM Narendra Modi at book launch, President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman, says Pranab Da has guided me like a father figure

PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Ahead of President Pranab Mukherjee’s retirement on July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries released a book dedicated to the outgoing President. ‘President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman’ is the title of the book released by at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “It is my view that we can be more history-conscious as a society. We can preserve aspects of our history much better.” He added, “Even today, to study about India our scholars have to go abroad and access the libraries there.” While talking about the book, he said, “The Presidency is much more than protocol. Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our President & we feel proud.” He added, “Two pictures of Bapu, one with a broom and the other, seeing something through a microscope, shows what a diverse personality he had.”

PM Narendra Modi went on to talk about the technology and said, “Technology is giving a boost to creativity.” He added, “The newspapers show aspects of a leader but there are more aspects to a leader than only what is published in the papers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further talked about his experience with President Mukherjee and said, “It is my privilege that I got to work with Shri Pranab Mukherjee.” He added, “I will never forget that when I came to Delhi, I had someone like Pranab Da to guide me.” He further called President Mukherjee a father figure and said, “Like a father figure, Pranab Da has guided me. He would tell me, Modi ji please take adequate rest, take care of your health.”

PM Narendra Modi with President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)

He then talked about his experience with other leaders and said, “I must also share that during the Emergency I got to work with leaders and workers of very different ideologies….When I was CM I worked with Nawal Kishore Sharma ji, who was the Governor. He was previously associated with the Congress Party.”