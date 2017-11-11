PM Narendra Modi asks ministers to take feedback of schemes from people ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

(Source: PTI)

With the assembly polls around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, asked the ministers to focus on people-centric activities so that the programmes of the government touch the lives of the masses, as per a report by The Indian Express. The Prime Minister, speaking at the monthly meeting with his Council of Ministers, also advised them to keep taking feedback from the ground on how the schemes rolled out by the respective ministries are doing on the ground. As per the report, Hardeep Puri (MoS with Independent Charge, Housing, and Urban Affairs), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (MoS, Agriculture) and Anant Kumar Hegde (MoS, Skill Development) made presentations during the monthly meet. The presentations were to initiate discussion on “new concept building” and on “ease of life for aspirational class”, the report added.

The monthly meet assumes significance as the ministers met in the backdrop of increasing criticism against the BJP-led government that it had failed to generate jobs for the youth. It must be noted that youths constituted a major support base for the historic win of BJP in the 2014 elections. The BJP is gearing up for the electoral battles in crucial states, like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Party sources told The Indian Express that the BJP is likely to focus on youth, women and rural votes in the upcoming elections. Earlier too, the Prime Minister met his Council of Ministers where implementation of welfare programmes was assessed and the ministers were given suggestions to improve.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has roped in popular Dalit leaders and is in talks with Patidar leader Hardik Patel to expand its voter bank in the state of Gujarat.