PM Narendra Modi asks BJP MPs to play active role in flood-hit Gujarat

Modi said the people of Gujarat were “patiently facing” the situation, and asked the MPs to play an active role in providing relief to them, an official statement said. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked BJP MPs from Gujarat to play an active role in providing relief to flood-hit people in the state and asserted the Centre was committed to helping those affected. A day after Modi undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in Gujarat, he addressed the MPs at a meeting where BJP chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party veteran LK Advani were also present. The meeting here was coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Modi said the people of Gujarat were “patiently facing” the situation, and asked the MPs to play an active role in providing relief to them, an official statement said. MPs of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Andaman and Nicobar islands were also invited to the meet.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Modi asked the MPs to take out “sankalp yatras” from August 15 to August 30 and assure the people about the progress made by the country. He urged the MPs to spread the message about the development-oriented initiatives taken by the government.