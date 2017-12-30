PM Narendra Modi asks 6 hard-hitting questions to BJP MPs on Namo App; check out what they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned a survey to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, a day after pulling them up for being less responsive on Namo app and not replying to general messages. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assigned a survey to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, a day after pulling them up for being less responsive on Namo app and not replying to general messages. A list of questions have been put up on the Namo App and the MPs have to fill up the survey latest by January 11, 2018, according to a report by Zee News. The 2019 Lok Sabha election is just one year away and PM Modi wants to make sure that the party MPs are involved in developmental work in their respective constituencies. This step has been taken to ensure that the BJP is able to fulfil on its promises before the beginning of the 2019 elections. The questions that comprises the survey is to ascertain the amount of work done and can be seen as a map for the road ahead. The questions posted by PM Narendra Modi on the Namo app are as follows:

1) Which governmental scheme is having the maximum impact in your area?

2) How do you assess the central government’s schemes implemented in your area?

3) Are you in constant touch with those who benefit from these schemes – either in person or through SMS or email?

4) Have you created a mechanism for creating feedback and have you informed the party about it?

5) Are all necessary information about government schemes available on the Narendra Modi app?

6) Do you have any suggestions?

On Friday, the Prime Minister had clarified that he wants his MPs to engage in the Namo App more. He had previously also warned them of attending the Parliament sessions on a regular basis.

A presentation about the new feature on the app was given at the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office. “There is a new mechanism – New India Connect — in the NaMo app which entails direct connect with the Prime Minister. Union Minister Jitendra Singh apprised about it,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had said. PM Modi also urged members to engage more in the technology to reach out to people about the work done by them.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to arrange Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramallah, Palestine in mid-February which will be a standalone visit. The visit is likely to take place in the backdrop of India’s vote at the UN against the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Modi is also expected to lead India in the World Government Summit to be held in UAE from February 11-13. India has been invited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces has invited as a guest country.