PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 cr relief package for flood hit Gujarat, says government acted swiftly

The Prime Minister assured flood hit people that even if the weather worsens, relief work will not be affected. (ANI)

Gujarat Floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a section of the media after his aerial tour of flood affected areas of his home state of Gujarat. The Prime Minister said that he has taken stock of the flood situation in the state and added that the government will assist in the short and long term rehabilitation of flood victims. The Prime Minister assured flood hit people that even if the weather worsens, relief work will not be affected. PM Modi said ”Even if more rainfall is expected, relief operations will not be affected by the rainfall”. Narendra Modi who has been the Chief Minister of Gujarat a number of times said that the state has a strong spirit of resilience, and added, ”The floods won’t impact the development journey of Gujarat, the people of this state are blessed with a very strong spirit of resilience,” according to news wire service ANI.

The Prime Minister also announced an exgratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who perished in the flood and Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were injured due to the flood. PM Modi said that the exgratia payment will be given disbursed from the Prime Minister’s relief fund. The PM also promised to help farmers saying, ” All possible assistance will be extended to farmers, who have suffered immensely due to the floods”.

PM Narendra Modi also said announced a relief fund of Rs 500 crore to the state. The money will be paid by the Centre to the State Disaster Management authority. PM Modi also lauded the Gujarat government and said that the state government acted swiftly during the floods to ensure quick deployment of relief, according to ANI.