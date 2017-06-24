PM Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa sign key agreements, here are five big takeaways of PM’s Portugal visit

PM Modi was invited to the nation by the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, in January this year. (Source: Gopal Baglay)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour, has signed key agreements with Portugal. PM Modi was invited to the nation by the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, in January this year. Before visiting the European nation, PM Modi said that the two nations will work towards increasing bilateral ties in key areas such as economy, space, science and technology and counter-terrorism. After visiting Portugal Prime Minister Modi will visit the United States and The Netherlands before returning to India. Here are five key takeaways from PM Modi’s visit to Portugal:

1) India and Portugal have launched the India-Portugal International StartUp Hub (IPISH) in Lisbon. IPISH is a unique startup portal initiated by Startup India and supported by Commerce & Industry Ministry and Startup Portugal to create a mutually supportive entrepreneurial partnership. The portal will enable connections between start-ups, investors, and incubators from relevant sectors.

2) PM Narendra Modi has said that new agreements in the field of taxation, science, space, youth affairs and sports have been signed. The PM added that these agreements outline the expanding scope of India and Portugal’s partnership.

3) India and Portugal have decided to set up a joint Science and Technology fund worth Euro 4 million. Portuguese PM Antonio Costa, according to ANI, has said science is going to be one of the most important areas for our cooperation in the future.

4) A number of agreements signed to promote exchanges between our youths and cultural exchanges, besides this the two nations have also identified 17 cooperation projects.

5) On the security front, both nations have determined to deepen their cooperation against terrorism and violent extremism. India has also thanked Portugal for the support extended by it to India on India’s permanent membership of UNSC, and of Multilateral Export Control Regime.