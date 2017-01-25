PM Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince issue joint statement in Delhi

Diplomatic relations between both the countries ha drastically increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Gulf in August 2015. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations of 2017. It was also reported by The Wire that a unit of the UAE armed forces including army, navy, air force and the Presidential guard will also be marching with their Indian counterparts on the 26th January parade. This is Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s second visit to the country after February 2016.

PM Modi started the press confferebnce by recalling the earlier meetings in August 2015 and February 2016 and said that their discussions were wide ranging. The Prime Minister admitted that the UAE was India’s one of the most valued partners and an important region to the world. He added that security and defence cooperation have imroved the growing dimensions to the relationship of both the counrties. Pm Modi was of the belief that the close ties between Indian and UAE were importnat for the entire region and not just for both the countries. He thanked the UAE crown prince for allotting a piece of land for the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi for the construction of a temple.

Diplomatic relations between both the countries ha drastically increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Gulf in August 2015. This is also the first time that the chief guest in the Republic Day ceremony is to be someone who is not the head of his country. Although, considering the ever growing issues in West Asia, with the radical Islamist forces on the rise, the change in political power and the promising but unpredictable partnership with the USA under President Trump and the 2.6 million Indians working in the country could be considered one of the major reasons for India’s growing interest in UAE.