PM Narendra Modi adopts village of wrestlers Kakrahiya in Uttar Pradesh; has strong RSS base Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted his third and latest village, Kakrahiya, 10 km from the Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), reported the Indian Express. The village is known for its wrestlers and a strong RSS base. Ramjeet Patel, village head told the paper that Kabaddi is a prominent sport here and is played at the national level by Sandeep Kumar. Kakrahiya, known as “village of wrestlers” has around 2,200 people. Most belong to the backward classes and the Patels and Rajbhars, according to the Indian Express. While the general category is a mere eight per cent, the Scheduled Tribe makes up two per cent of the population. Patel told the paper that the village has had an akhara for more than a hundred years and wrestlers frequently take part in national and international events. Ram Asrey Yadav, a Judo player from the district, is currently representing India, Patel said. BJP leader and former village head Manoj Singh said that a wrestling coach from Varanasi visits every week for three days. The Nehru Yuva Kendra also visited the village to develop a stadium here, he added.

According to the Indian Express, the lack of roads in the village is a matter of concern if the PM were to visit now. “To reach the market, villagers have to travel eight kilometres over difficult terrain. A three-km pucca road was to come up but this has faced land acquisition problem. I wanted to give application in this regard to CM on Sunday, but I could not speak to him because of security restrictions,” Patel told the paper. He said that a high school might come up too with the PM adopting the village. Children have to travel 15 km to reach the nearest school.

Manoj Singh said that families in the village have LPG and electricity. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated ‘Nand Bhawan’ in the village on Sunday and distributed school uniforms to children, Indian Express reported. Adityanath had officially announced PM’s decision at the event. Modi had earlier adopted Nagepur village and Jayapur village in the district.