PM Narendra Modi a far better actor than Amitabh Bachchan, says Rahul Gandhi

“He acts better than Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan needs to wear contact lens, Modiji does not need even that,” Rahul Gandhi told his audience at Savarkundla in Amreli district of Saurashtra.(IE)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming him a “far better actor” than Amitabh Bachchan as he did not need to wear “contact lenses” like the superstar to enact teary scenes before the public. Gandhi, who was once again in Saurashtra region of Gujarat for two days of campaigning in the poll-bound state, said: “Modiji has tears in his eyes like he did some days after the demonetisation move, when he cried and announced on the television and media that if black money does not return before December 31 ‘you can hang Narendra Modi in public’. He will have tears on December 19 but at least two or three times before that.”

“He acts better than Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan needs to wear contact lens, Modiji does not need even that,” Rahul Gandhi told his audience at Savarkundla in Amreli district of Saurashtra. Gandhi, who is expected to cover Junagadh, Gir-Somnath and Amreli districts on his current tour, again repeated his assurance of waiving farm loans within 10 days of the Congress coming to power in the state. “Modiji and Jaitleyji say it is not their policy to waive farm loans. They will let a farmer die but won’t raise the MSP. Come December, when we will form the government, we will do it within 10 days,” Rahul Gandhi told the Visavadar gathering. “When UPA was in power, cotton price was Rs 1,200 and Narendra Modiji demanded Rs 2,000 from the then central government. Today, in his government, cotton prices have fallen to Rs 800… The situation for groundnut crop is the same,” Rahul Gandhi said while touching upon the issue of MSP to farmers.

On Wednesday, Gandhi also launched a social media campaign ‘Gujarat Mangaye Jawab’ (Gujarat wants answer), wherein he would put out one question a day on his social media platform for the Prime Minister to answer. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi put out a question to Modi on his promise during the 2012 state assembly election campaign of providing 50 lakh new houses in five years. “You have built 4.72 lakh houses in these five years. Please tell us whether you would take 45 more years to complete this promise?” The Gandhi scion also attacked the BJP government at the Centre on the issue of GST, demonetisation and development being aligned towards helping a handful of industrialists.