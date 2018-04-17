‘PM must speak up!’ Congress sharpens attack, women’s wing to observe ‘black day’ to protest crime against women

File pic – All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev

Intensifying its ongoing attack on the ruling BJP over rising incidents of crime against women, the Congress party’s women’s wing, the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), will today observe a ‘black day’ across the country. Speaking to The FinancialExpress.com, AIMC national president Sushmita Dev questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought to know what action the BJP has taken against its MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is accused of raping a Dalit girl. She said that the party has failed to check the rising incidents of crime and ensure minimum security to them. She said that the graph of crimes under the BJP rule has gone up in last few years.

The AIMC workers will observe ‘black day’ at district levels, she said, adding that the party is fighting for the cause of women. “Forget about the FIRs, CBI or court…. the government took no action against its own worker (Unnao MLA). What action has the BJP initiated against its MLA? Is this your zero tolerance?” she asked. She also rubbished BJP’s charges of the Congress politicising the issue. “Rahulji had on April 13 called me asked what is the plan. I told him that AIMC will observe ‘black day’ on April 17. But he was so disturbed that he decided to organise a candle march silently and chose not to politicise it,” she said.

“It is not an issue of the BJP or the Congress. The PM should speak,” the Silchar MP said.

The Congress party has been protesting across the country against the government’s attitude in dealing with cases in which several BJP leaders are involved. Sushmita said that in 2014, after the horrific Nirbhaya incident, the Prime Minister and the BJP campaigned promising to provide security to women. “After Nirbhaya, PM said that he will change the situation. But what is happening now?” she questioned.

“On March 8, the PM launches Beti Bachao campaign from a Rajasthan district but remains silent on the issue of women safety,” Sushmita said. She further said that the BJP has become a ‘shameless’ party, accusing it of trying to polarise. “Days ago, Meenakshi Lekhi said that a Hindu girl was raped in Assam… they are now seeing the religion in such cases. The BJP is blind for power.”

“There is a sense of anxiety in common people. They are protesting against the government’s attitude,” Sushmita, who replaced Shobha Oza as the chief of Mahila Congress in September last year, said.

The event comes in the backdrop of last week’s candlelight vigil by the party at India Gate to protest against the government’s inaction in dealing with its own leaders. Senior party leaders including its president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were seen participating in the march. Yesterday, senior Congress leader and former union minister Kamal Nath had slammed the BJP claiming that at least 20 leaders of the saffron party are involved in rape cases.

BJP MLA Sengar, who represents Bangermau assembly constituency in the UP Assembly, was arrested by the CBI after an intervention made by the Allahabad High Court. He is accused of raping a Dalit girl and later hatching a conspiracy to kill her father. The party drew further criticism when two of its ministers in Jammu and Kashmir were seen protesting under the banner of Hindu Ekta Manch against the arrest of eight persons for their involvement in rape and murder of an right-year-old girl. The BJP later claimed that the ministers were misled. Both leaders subsequently resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir government.