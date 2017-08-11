PM Modi’s stern warning to MPs: With Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha, your leisure days are over

Amit Shah, a five-time MLA, bade farewell to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. (PTI image)

In a stern message to his MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that their leisure time in the Parliament might be over with party president Amit Shah’s election to Upper House, Hindustan Times reported. Recently, BJP suffered huge embarrassment when Congress exploited thin attendance of MPs in the treasury benches to amend a bill on constitutional status to OBC Commission. Several ministers didn’t vote, therefore, giving a setback to the ruling party.

The PM once again expressed his displeasure at MPs skipping Parliament sittings despite clear instructions to attend them. Modi also expressed hope that Shah’s election to Rajya Sabha will improve BJP’s performance in the Parliament. Outside the party office, party general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya echoed PM’s views and said that Shah was a “strict boss”. Modi further congratulated party chief Amit Shah for completing three years as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.

“Prime Minister Modi congratulated party chief Amit Shah for completing three years as BJP president. Also, he has been appointed as Rajya Sabha member for the first time. The Prime Minister wants the party to work harder to achieve new goals and work towards India’s development,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah, a five-time MLA, bade farewell to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Amit Shah tendered his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora after an hour-long farewell speech.