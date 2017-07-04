PM Modi’s foreign visits have not benefited India: Congress

The party’s remarks came as the prime minister left on a three-day visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier to the country. (Photo: PTI)

The Congress today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his foreign trips, saying they have not benefited India “even a bit” and that only time will tell about the gains from his current visit to Israel. The party’s remarks came as the prime minister left on a three-day visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier to the country. Senior AICC spokesperson Ajay Maken claimed Modi’s last “64 visits in more than 3 years” have catered only to domestic Indian audience through “televised shows” instead of ensuring concrete gains for the country. “Only the time will tell how India will benefit out of the 65th visit, but if you look at the track record, India has not benefited a bit out of his last foreign visits,” he told reporters here.