PM Modi wishes Atal Bihari Vajpayee who turns 92 today, says his exemplary leadership had positive impact on India’s growth

In a tweet, Narendra Modi prayed for good health for Vajpayee. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished India’s ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who turned who turned 92 today.

In a tweet, Narendra Modi prayed for good health for Vajpayee and also said that his exemplary service and leadership had a very positive impact on India’s growth story.

Last year on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earned loads of criticism for making an unscheduled visit to Lahore to visit his Pakistani counterpart, while returning to India from Afganistan. Nawaz Sharif’s birthday also falls on the same day.

See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish, pic.twitter.com/qhw7W27MWS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

Later in the evening, Narendra Modi did make it a point to visit the ailing former PM.

Because of illness, Atal Behari Vajpayee is very rarely if at all seen publicly.

Story under development